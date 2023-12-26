How Chicago residents can recycle their Christmas trees

If you decorated your home with a real tree this Christmas, it's time to think about recycling instead of sending it to a landfill.

Starting Jan. 6, Chicago residents can drop off real trees at one of 27 parks throughout the city.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation and the Chicago Park District first launched the city's Christmas tree recycling program in 1990.

The program recycled over 20,000 trees just last year.

All trees must be free of ornaments, tinsel, lights or flocking. Plastic bags used for transport must also be removed before placing trees in the stalls.