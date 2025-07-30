By Metra, Lyft or car: Best ways to get to Lollapalooza this weekend

The Brief Lollapalooza kicks off Thursday in Grant Park, with gates opening at 11 a.m. Street closures in the Loop are in effect, with more coming through the weekend. Metra adds service; apps and alerts will help festival-goers stay informed and safe.



Lollapalooza is back – and with it come the crowds, the music, and a wave of street closures.

What we know:

The four-day festival features more than 170 artists, across eight stages. The gates open Thursday at 11 a.m. in Grant Park, with great weather in the forecast.

And whether you end up in the sea of music fans or if you live or work in the Loop, you'll likely still feel the effects.

Street closures are in full swing, including on Balbo Drive from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive and on Jackson Drive from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive.

And starting later Wednesday, Monroe Street will be closed between Michigan Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

LIST: Every street closure scheduled during Lollapalooza

Meanwhile, Metra is on-track to help Lolla crowds get to and from the venue.

To accommodate the influx of festival-goers, Metra is rolling extra trains on seven of its eleven lines, mostly adding extra outbound trips after the fest ends each night.

Lyft is partnering with the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists by offering $10 rides this weekend.

What they're saying:

Metra's spokesperson is sharing one tip that festival-goers might easily overlook.

"One of the things we really want people to remember is to keep their phones charged, especially if they're buying tickets on the mobile app," saud Metra spokesperson Michael Gillis. "We know people are going to be going down there and watching a show for 7–10 hours. Make sure you have enough juice left to show the conductor your ticket on the way home."



"The best way to do that is on the Ventra app. I think most people are familiar with that. About 80% of our riders are using that now. We do have vending machines at our busiest stations. You can buy them there, but we really highly encourage people to get them before they get on the train."

Other weekend events:

Lollapalooza isn't the only major festival taking place this weekend. Fiesta Del Sol will celebrate its 53rd annual event in Pilsen Thursday through Sunday.

The fest highlights Latino culture with traditional food, music and dancing.

In case of an emergency:

Lollapalooza is helping festival-goers stay informed through the Lollapalooza mobile app.

Attendees will also see notifications on video screens at the Info Tower by the Buckingham Fountain, audio announcements will be broadcast from all stages, and real-time updates can be found on Lolla's Facebook, X, and Instagram accounts.

If you would like to receive text updates, text LOLLA to 620411.

Festival-goers can also download the Chicago OEMC app for more emergency updates regarding weather conditions, street closures and other emergencies. Or they can sign up for more emergency alerts via NotifyChicago.org.