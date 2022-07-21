Hyde Park favorite 'Kilwins' ready to reopen after closing due to violence

There is more good news on a bounce back in Hyde Park.

A neighborhood favorite is ready to re-open after closing for months due to violence.

It's Kilwins — known for its delicious homemade fudge, chocolate and caramel apples.

The shop at 53rd and Harper closed in November after gunshots shattered front windows.

A hotel across the street sustained bullet damage as well. Cars parked on the street were also damaged.

Kilwins owner Jackie Jackson says at the time her staff did not feel comfortable returning to the location, and that they needed time to regroup because of supply chain issues.

But now, the shelves are stocked again and everyone is excited.

The Kilwins grand re-opening is set for Friday in Hyde Park.