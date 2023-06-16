Hyde Park 'Summer Fest' kicks off this weekend, featuring iconic artists and local bands

The Hyde Park Summer Fest, a celebration of hip hop and Chicago's contributions, will be taking place this weekend.

The two-day music festival kicks off Saturday, bringing together iconic artists, local bands, and Chicago's diverse neighborhoods for one big party.

Headliners include 2 Chainz, Lil Kim, Clipse, Twista, Crucial Conflict, Do or Die, and Vic Mensa.

Dave Jeff, the co-founder of the festival, emphasized the growth of the event from a parking lot with 500 people to a highly anticipated ticketed music festival, thanks to the support of the Chicago community.

"Without Chicago, without the community, we wouldn't have been able to grow. I mean, it started in a parking lot with 500 people and it just turned from a street festival to an all-out ticketed music festival," said Jeff.

Hyde Park Summer Fest kicks off at noon at Midway Plaisance Park. Tickets are still available online.