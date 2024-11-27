Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man charged with murder in I-80 road rage shooting

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  November 27, 2024 9:25am CST
New Lenox
Phillip Rogers | Illinois State Police

NEW LENOX, Ill. - A Chicago man was charged in connection with a road rage shooting Monday on Interstate 80 near New Lenox.

Phillip Rogers, 45, was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, Illinois State Police announced Wednesday.

Rogers allegedly crashed into another vehicle around 5:30 p.m. on I-80 near the westbound entrance to I-355. After the crash, Rogers shot and killed 30-year-old Lenier D. Clayton of Joliet, according to state police and the Will County Coroner's Office.

Rogers was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

No further information was provided.

