I-55 crash leaves 2 dead, another hurt in DuPage County, police say

A fatal crash on Interstate 55 in DuPage County on Sunday morning left all northbound lanes closed near Lemont Road.

What we know:

Troopers responded to the scene a little before 3:30 a.m. for a crash involving three vehicles, according to the Illinois State Police.

Two people died at the scene. Another person was taken to an area hospital with injuries.

Traffic was being diverted onto Interstate 355.

The ramps from I-355 to I-55 northbound were also closed.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the two people killed or specify the condition of the person who was injured.

It was also unclear what exactly led to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.