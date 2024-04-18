Chicago man charged with DUI in I-57 crash that killed 2 passengers

article

A Chicago man was charged with driving under the influence and reckless homicide in a crash on Interstate 57 that left two people dead Sunday near Dixmoor.

Issac Espejel, 23, was speeding in a Ford Ecosport with two passengers before 2 a.m. when they crashed into a concrete median barrier near 146th Street in Cook County, according to Illinois State Police.

One person was pronounced dead on scene and another died at an area hospital. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released their identities.

Espejel was treated for minor injuries and was then taken into custody. He was charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence involving death and two counts of reckless homicide.

Espejel is being held pending a detention hearing.