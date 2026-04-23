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I-94 shooting leaves one injured, lanes reopen on Chicago's South Side, ISP says

By Nic Flosi
Published  April 23, 2026 6:39am CDT
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FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A person was injured in a shooting on I-94 Thursday morning.
    • The victim took themselves to a hospital, ISP said.
    • Lanes closed for the investigation reopened around 6:29 a.m.

CHICAGO - A person was injured in a shooting on the Bishop Ford Expressway early Thursday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

What we know:

Troopers responded around 4:33 a.m. to a report of a shooting on southbound I-94 near 111th Street in Chicago.

ISP said preliminary information indicates the victim took themselves to a local hospital with reported injuries.

Multiple southbound lanes were closed while troopers investigated, but all lanes reopened as of 6:29 a.m.

What we don't know:

The victim’s condition is unknown, and it remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

State police are investigating.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact ISP at 847-294-4400 or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

The Source: The information in this story came from Illinois State Police.

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