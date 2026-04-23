I-94 shooting leaves one injured, lanes reopen on Chicago's South Side, ISP says
CHICAGO - A person was injured in a shooting on the Bishop Ford Expressway early Thursday morning, according to Illinois State Police.
What we know:
Troopers responded around 4:33 a.m. to a report of a shooting on southbound I-94 near 111th Street in Chicago.
ISP said preliminary information indicates the victim took themselves to a local hospital with reported injuries.
Multiple southbound lanes were closed while troopers investigated, but all lanes reopened as of 6:29 a.m.
What we don't know:
The victim’s condition is unknown, and it remains unclear what led up to the shooting.
What's next:
State police are investigating.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact ISP at 847-294-4400 or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
The Source: The information in this story came from Illinois State Police.