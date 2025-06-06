Advocates rally for release of Chicago grandmother detained by ICE

The Brief Advocates are demanding the immediate release of Gladis Yolanda Chavez Pineda, a longtime Chicago resident detained by ICE during a routine check-in on Wednesday. Chavez Pineda, a mother and grandmother with no criminal record, had been under electronic monitoring and appeared at the appointment with her attorneys. Immigrant rights groups say her detention is part of a troubling pattern of surprise arrests during ISAP check-ins.



Immigrant rights groups gathered Thursday to demand the immediate release of a Chicago grandmother detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during a routine check-in earlier this week.

Activists held a noon news conference outside the Broadview Immigration Processing Center to call for the release of Gladis Yolanda Chavez Pineda.

Chicago grandmother detained by ICE

The backstory:

Chavez Pineda was taken into custody on Wednesday during an appointment at the Intensive Supervision Appearance Program office in Chicago, despite being subject to electronic monitoring through an ankle bracelet, according to organizers.

Her attorneys said she complied with the check-in order and arrived with legal representation, but was detained after waiting more than 90 minutes. ICE agents reportedly instructed the attorneys to leave the building following her arrest.

Organizers said Chavez Pineda has lived in the United States for a decade and has no criminal record.

Supporters at the rally will express outrage at what they described as "surprise detentions" during routine appointments, a practice they say is increasingly targeting immigrants with no warning.

Chavez Pineda has been a vocal advocate for immigrant rights in Chicago, working as a construction laborer and volunteering in local organizing efforts. Her supporters said her detention sends a chilling message to others in the immigrant community who are following the legal process.

ICE has not released a statement regarding her detention.

Chavez Pineda remains in custody as supporters continue to call for her immediate release.