Illinois adds 1,624 cases of coronavirus, 20 additional deaths

Illinois’ coronavirus case count continued an upward trend Thursday when state health officials announced another 1,624 new cases and 20 more deaths.

There are now nearly 167,000 total cases and 7,367 deaths statewide, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state’s rolling seven-day positivity rate also crept up to 3.4%, health officials said. Last week, the number was 2.6%.

As of Wednesday night, 1,473 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, according to the health department. Of those, 309 patients were in the ICU and 135 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.