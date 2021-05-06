Illinois congressman Adam Kinzinger backs Cheney over party criticism

Republican Illinois congressman Adam Kinzinger is throwing his support behind his colleague Liz Cheney.

Cheney has blasted former President Donald Trump's false claims that the election was stolen.

Other top republicans are calling to remove Cheney as the third ranking House leader.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Kinzinger gave support for Cheney by retweeting her communication director's post that republicans are perpetuating lies about the election and Capitol riots.

Advertisement

A secret ballot vote on Cheney could come next week.