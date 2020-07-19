Illinois coronavirus cases drop below 1,000 for first time in days

Illinois health officials reported an additional 965 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the first time in days that cases dropped below 1,000.

Illinois said that six more people have died of coronavirus-related causes in the most recent 24 hour period and that 32,113 people had been tested.

The seven-day positivity rate is 2.9 percent.

On the previous four days, Illinois coronavirus cases topped 1,000:

There are now more than 140,000 Americans dead of coronavirus-related causes, and more than 600,000 dead worldwide.