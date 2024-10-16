Illinois Department of Corrections employee arrested for sending explicit messages to underage girl: police

article

A 45-year-old Illinois Department of Corrections employee is in custody for allegedly sending explicit messages on social media to an underage girl.

Robert Arndt was arrested and taken to the Will County Jail on Wednesday for grooming and solicitation of a sexual act, according to Joliet police.

Joliet police said they were contacted July 30 by the 13-year-old victim's family after they discovered inappropriate messages, some sexual, on Facebook between her and a man.

After further investigation, police identified the man as Arndt and found that the messages were exchanged over a span of several months. Arndt was also found to be an Illinois Department of Corrections employee, police said.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Arndt on Oct. 11 and he was taken into custody later that evening.

He was then transported to the Joliet Police Department for processing before being transferred to the Will County Jail.