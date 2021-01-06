Illinois elected officials react to chaos at US Capitol

article

Many Illinois politicians released statements following chaos and riots that erupted at the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth released a statement that read, in part:

"What we saw today was not a protest, it was an attempted coup. I refuse to let anyone intent on instigating chaos or inciting violence deter me from carrying out my Constitutional duties. Congress must continue its work certifying the results of the election and turn the page on this shameful chapter in our history. It is the only way to inch closer to healing our nation."

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker took to Twitter to call on Congress to impeach and remove President Trump from office.

House Speaker Michael Madigan also released a statement on Wednesday stating:

"What we witnessed today was nothing short of a coup at the hands of Donald Trump and his Republican enablers. What should have been a ceremonial event to mark the peaceful transition of power became an appalling and tragic day for our country. I stand with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to condemn these treasonous riots. Let’s be resolved to move past this dark chapter together as one nation."

State’s Attorney Kim Foxx offered the following statement:

"First, I am praying for the safety of our public servants and staff inside the Capitol. Let’s be clear, this was not a protest gone awry. These are domestic terrorists engaged in an insurrection incited by the departing President. Let us not shirk from what is happening here. This is lawlessness and disorder rooted in Trump’s embrace of white supremacy. This is America. This is what happens when we parse words and fail to confront the truth. This is beyond appalling, but not surprising."

Chicago's Mayor Lori Lightfoot provided the following tweet: