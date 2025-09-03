Illinois elected officials vow to fight Trump deployment of National Guard

The Brief Illinois lawmakers push back against President Trump’s plan to deploy the National Guard in Chicago, calling it illegal and an authoritarian overreach. Local leaders stress solutions like healthcare, education, and infrastructure instead of military force, while Gov. Pritzker warns of increased ICE enforcement during community events. Pilsen parade organizers vow to proceed with Mexican Independence celebrations, saying threats have only strengthened community pride and determination.



Elected officials say they will fight President Donald Trump’s plan to send the National Guard to curb crime in Chicago.

What we know:

Illinois members of Congress say as lawmakers, they will protect the rights of the public. They argue that deploying the National Guard to act as police in Chicago is illegal.

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., 8th District, said, "The National Guard, who is comprised of good, honorable people, are being pulled from their everyday lives, cannot be used as the president’s paramilitary force, as the president’s secret police, cannot be used in a way inconsistent with either the law or the constitution."

In response to the high number of shootings in Chicago over Labor Day weekend, Trump called Chicago "a hellhole" and said the city needs his help, even if Illinois did not ask for it.

What they're saying:

U.S. Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., 3rd District, said, "We don’t need the guard in Chicago or any of these cities. What we need is to restore policies that actually prove to reduce violence across the country. What we need is healthcare, what we need is education, what we need is infrastructure."

U.S. Rep. Jesus Garcia, D-Ill., 4th District, said, "It’s an authoritarian power grab that has profound consequences, that seeks to target and profile working-class immigrant and brown communities."

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said sources have reported military movement on federal property. He added that he has been told ICE agents will be ramping up immigration enforcement this weekend, targeting community picnics and parades.

Mexican Independence Parade organizers in Pilsen say they plan to celebrate heritage Saturday and honor the memory of Rigoberto Gonzalez, co-founder of the Pilsen Chamber of Commerce. With support from Chicago police, they say they are not afraid of threats by ICE.

Vicky Lugo, with United Merchants of Pilsen Chamber of Commerce, said they have coordinated with Chicago police.

Lugo said, "This is the only place in the world that welcomed, or used to, welcome everyone. So we want to continue to celebrate our roots, wherever we come from. Even though we are here in the US."

What's next:

Organizers say the chatter about immigration enforcement is fueling excitement about the parade in Pilsen.

They say the community wants to promote Mexican heritage now more than ever.