Illinois Fall Foliage: Your guide to scenic drives and hidden gems across the state

The Brief The Illinois Office of Tourism has released its fall color report to guide travelers on the best spots for viewing autumn foliage. Top destinations include the Great River Road, Pere Marquette State Park, and the scenic Fox River Valley, offering opportunities for hiking, canoeing, and cozy getaways. Visitors can check the live fall color updates on EnjoyIllinois.com and explore itineraries through the state's AI chatbot, Big Lincoln.



Fall is here and the colors are about to come alive, not just in Chicagoland but all across the state of Illinois.

For leaf peepers itching to enjoy everything autumn has to offer, it's time to grab your cozy sweater, sip on a warm pumpkin spice latte, and hit the open road for some fall magic.

To help you navigate the highways and backroads for the best fall foliage, the Illinois Office of Tourism has just released its fall color report.

"So all of our viewers can go to EnjoyIllinois.com," said Daniel Thomas, Deputy Director of the Illinois Office of Tourism. "We bring a live feed in every Friday so you can start at the top, the northern, the central, and the southern part of Illinois, so you can plan the perfect timing, whether it be during the week or a getaway so you can see that kaleidoscope of colors up and down the state."

(Illinois Office of Tourism)

Illinois has seven scenic byways, and Thomas recommended residents take advantage of the second most famous of them, the Great River Road.

"Right at the top of that is Galena. But something is really great at fall about 10 minutes down the road is the Thunder Bay Falls. And so that's a great opportunity for you to take a picture and do something different and get close to nature," Thomas said.

Thomas said if you take the Great River Road, which runs 544 miles down the Mississippi River, you'll drive through the Alton-Grafton area which is home to the Père Marquette State Park, one of the state's largest.

(Illinois Office of Tourism)

"And right next door to that is actually Aerie's Resort. And one of the new features that we've had for a few years is the Alpine Coaster. And of course, imagine traveling through the fall foliage 4,000 feet on an open coaster," Thomas said.

Even though the leaves will come into color a little bit later, there are some locations in southern Illinois worth exploring.

"Something magical down that part in the Cache River, the sort of the lower Cache. You can take a guided canoeing experience and be in amongst those 100-year-old cypress trees, and that is just serenity plus. And of course, you're right in amongst Shawnee National Forest. And of course, Garden of the Gods," Thomas said.

(Illinois Office of Tourism)

"And people don't realize the diversity of Illinois. And it's not until you get to southern Illinois, particularly in fall foliage. Just beautiful experiences. So hiking, biking, maybe getting on the water."

But for those Chicago area residents not looking to venture too far away from home, there are great locations just outside the city.

"The Fox River Valley is just such a special part. And what I'm talking about is really from McHenry through to Ottawa. So it covers a really big area. And of course you can go paddleboarding on the Fox River, maybe the St. Charles paddle boat on the weekends. That's a great thing to do in the fall," Thomas said.

(Illinois Office of Tourism)

Another option Thomas recommends is the Fabyan Forest Preserve in west suburban North Aurora.

"In fact, that has a special place this season because it's on the cover of our magazine," Thomas said. "You can do markets, you can do pumpkin spice food and beverage. You can do small town charm. Only 90 minutes away from downtown Chicago."

Thomas encouraged residents to explore EnjoyIllinois.com, where they can interact with the live color report and get personalized fall trip ideas from the AI chatbot, Big Lincoln.