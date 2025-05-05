Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs says he won’t run for Durbin’s Senate seat

The Brief Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs said he will not run for the U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin's seat in 2026. The longtime Democratic politician is perhaps the first high-profile name to say they won't jump in the wide-open primary race. Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton has already announced her candidacy with two key endorsements.



Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs said he will not run in the Democratic primary for Sen. Dick Durbin’s seat in 2026.

Frerichs made the announcement in an email to his supporters on Monday.

What we know:

He’s perhaps the first high-profile Democrat to say they won’t join the potentially wide-open race to replace Durbin, 80, who said he won’t seek another term.

"Since Sen. Durbin made his announcement, my phone has rarely stopped buzzing," Frerichs said in the email. "I have been humbled at the outpouring of support and encouragement from so many of you."

He added, "After many conversations with friends, and lengthy talks with my wife, I have reached the decision that the answer is no. I am not willing to travel to Washington, D.C. 30-some weeks a year and spend so many nights away from my children. I don't want to miss their games, their recitals, or even that many bedtimes."

Democratic Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton has already jumped into the primary race to replace Durbin. She's received backing from her running mate, Gov. JB Pritzker and the other sitting U.S. senator from Illinois, Tammy Duckworth (D).

No other prominent politicos have announced their candidacy yet, though it's still early as the primary isn't until next March.

The backstory:

Frerichs has served as Illinois treasurer since he was elected in 2014. As treasurer, he is the state's chief investment and banking official and manages about $56 billion.

He said he will continue to use his role as treasurer to combat the Trump administration’s policies.

"I have often said that the office of State Treasurer is the best, least understood, job in government," Frerichs wrote. "I intend to use the tools at my disposal to fight the Trump corruption, protect working families from the Trump chaos, and ensure Illinois survives and thrives when Trump finally leaves office for the last time."