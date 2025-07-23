Ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan appeals corruption conviction

The Brief Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is appealing his conviction on 10 federal corruption charges, including bribery and conspiracy, tied to a scheme involving utility giant ComEd. Madigan, 83, was sentenced to 7½ years in prison and fined $2.5 million; and previously sought to remain free during the appeals process. Once one of the most powerful politicians in Illinois, Madigan served nearly 40 years as House Speaker and over two decades as head of the state Democratic Party.



Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is appealing his conviction earlier this year on bribery and conspiracy charges.

What we know:

On Wednesday, Madigan filed a notice of appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit after he was convicted in February on 10 of 23 counts in a corruption trial that lasted four months.

Madigan, 83, was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison in U.S. District Court in Chicago last month, and must serve at least 6.3 years of the sentence. He was also ordered to pay a $2.5 million fine within 30 days.

Following sentencing, Madigan asked U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey to allow him to remain free while the appeals process played out.

The backstory:

Madigan was convicted on 10 counts of bribery, conspiracy, wire fraud and other charges for ensuring approval of legislation favorable to utility giant ComEd in exchange for kickbacks and jobs and contracts for loyalists, including a Chicago alderman seeking a paid job on a state board after retiring from government.

The jury deadlocked on six counts, including an overarching racketeering conspiracy charge, and acquitted him on seven others.

During a legislative career spanning half a century, Madigan served nearly four decades as speaker, the longest on record for a U.S. legislator. Combined with more than 20 years as chairperson of the Illinois Democratic Party, he set much of the state’s political agenda while handpicking candidates for political office.

More often than not, he also controlled political mapmaking, drawing lines to favor his party.