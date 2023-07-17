Illinois Instagram users can receive settlement money from new lawsuit

Illinois Instagram users may be eligible to collect a portion of a proposed $68.5 million settlement from a class-action lawsuit that accuses the social media platform's parent company of violating state law.

The lawsuit alleges Meta Platforms, Inc. violated Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act via Instagram. Similar lawsuits have yielded money for users of Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, and Google.

A person is eligible for a payment if they used Instagram while in Illinois at any time between Aug. 10, 2015, and Aug. 16, 2023.

The court in charge of this case still has to approve the settlement. Those affected have until Sept. 27, 2023, to submit a claim form.

It is not yet clear how much money the payments will total.

How will I get paid?

There are four options to get paid: Using Venmo, using Zelle, getting a prepaid Mastercard, or receiving a check.

When will my payment arrive?

Depending on what method of payment you selected, you should receive a payment within 90 days after the settlement has been approved. The hearing to consider final approval of the settlement is scheduled for Oct. 11, 2023.

How can I submit a claim?

If you are looking for more information or want to submit a claim, visit InstagramBipaSettlement.com.