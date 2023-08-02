Illinois launches pilot program to aid grandparents raising grandchildren

A new pilot program will help connect grandparents who are raising their grandchildren.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the bill Wednesday.

State Rep. Natalie Manley, the bill’s author, said it will help connect seniors with the resources they need to support those under their care.

The governor says more than 70,000 grandparents are caring for nearly 264,000 children in Illinois.

Pritzker grew a bit emotional as he shared a personal story about his upbringing.

"My father passed away when I was seven. My mother was an alcoholic, and my brother and sister and I had to rely on caregivers who were, some of them family members. On occasion some friends of our family, and our grandparents," Pritzker said.

The three-year pilot program will first serve residents of Will County starting Jan. 1.