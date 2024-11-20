'A danger to the people of Illinois': Calls mount for lawmaker to step down over alleged racist comments

The Brief Allegations of racist remarks: Illinois State Sen. Sara Feigenholtz faces calls to resign after high school teacher Fuzia Jarad and CAIR accused her of making anti-Muslim comments during a personal encounter and on social media. Denial and response: Feigenholtz denies the allegations, calling them baseless, and says she is working to rebuild trust with her community. Pressure from advocacy groups: CAIR has urged Senate President Don Harmon to strip Feigenholtz of committee leadership roles if she refuses to step down.



The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and other leaders have joined a high school teacher in urging Illinois State Sen. Sara Feigenholtz to resign following allegations of racist remarks.

Fuzia Jarad, a high school English teacher from Oak Lawn, described a personal encounter in which she said Feigenholtz made offensive comments.

"Senator Feigenholtz is a danger to the people of Illinois. She made incredibly racist statements to my face," Jarad said.

Jarad joined leaders affiliated with CAIR on Wednesday, calling on Feigenholtz to step down, referencing an alleged pattern of anti-Muslim rhetoric.

The 6th District Democrat has been under fire all month after replying to a post on "X" that referred to those who praise Islam as "bootlickers," suggesting, "they move to an Islamic country and stick their heads in the dirt multiple times a day for enlightenment."

"One part of the conversation that remains with me was when she said, ‘before we know it, Muslims and people from over there will be here on the streets shooting people.’ She followed up by saying, 'we already have Saturdays and Sundays off. What's next, Fridays too?' I was stunned by these comments," Jarad said.

Feigenholtz has denied the accusations.

"These allegations are false and without merit. Since the social media comment in late October, I have worked to regain the trust of my community with integrity. Baseless accusations and the spread of misinformation only serve to fan the flames of hatred. I will continue to work with communities where everyone feels heard and respected – I encourage others to do the same," Feigenholtz said.

If Feigenholtz doesn't voluntarily step down, CAIR is asking that Senate President Don Harmon remove her from committee leadership positions.