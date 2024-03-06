Illinois man allegedly fired shots at suburban police officers after threatening employee

article

An Illinois man is accused of firing shots at Hoffman Estates police officers last month.

Around 1:01 a.m. on Feb. 26, a Hoffman Estates police officer was approached near 10 W. Golf Rd. regarding a threat.

According to the victim, who was an employee of a business, he had asked a man and woman to leave. After the man departed, he returned to his vehicle, allegedly retrieved a firearm and threatened the employee.

Upon spotting the officer, the man fled the area on foot.

Additional officers arrived at the scene, and the man was sighted across Golf Road. Subsequently, he allegedly fired multiple shots at the officers and the victim.

Officers refrained from returning fire, resulting in no injuries; however, a vehicle and a local business sustained damage.

Although the man couldn't be located at the time, further investigation led to the identification of the suspect as Tonatiu "Tony" Moreno, from Carpentersville. He was apprehended on Tuesday.

Moreno faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

He is scheduled to appear at a bond hearing on Thursday.