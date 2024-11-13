Illinois man whose body was found after house fire identified

A man found dead following a house fire in Hawthorn Woods has been identified.

The fire was reported around 3:10 p.m. on Nov. 9, in the 0-100 block of Rosewood Drive, where the Lake Zurich Fire Department and Hawthorn Woods police responded to find a residence engulfed in flames.

The next day, while fire investigators were at the site and crews were clearing debris, they discovered a body. The Lake County Coroner’s Office later confirmed the remains as those of 73-year-old Sherman Della.

An autopsy was performed on Nov. 12, but final results, including toxicology testing for carbon monoxide levels, are still pending.

The incident remains under investigation.