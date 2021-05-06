Illinois motorists urged to use caution to avoid nesting turtles

Ecologists in the area are urging local drivers to slow down so turtles in the area can safely make a very important journey for nesting.

Female turtles in particular can travel up to a mile to find the perfect nest for their eggs — and during any given year, at least 90% of turtles must survive the journey in order to sustain their population numbers.

In case, the loss of one turtle can cause a domino effect that can ultimately result in the loss of around 500 turtles because of the potential for their future offspring.

Ecologists at the Willowbrook Wildlife Center in Glen Ellyn are asking motorists to use cautious to avoid turtles on the road the spring.