Illinois parents react to judge's ruling that bars some schools from making students wear masks

Reaction to a temporary restraining order barring Illinois public schools from enforcing mask mandates is drawing praise and criticism.

In Hinsdale, flyers have been distributed advertising a "Parents for Choice Protest" Monday at noon outside the District 181 offices on 55th St.

District 181 includes Hinsdale, Clarendon Hills, Burr Ridge, Willowbrook and Oak Brook.

Organizers are asking parents to bring their kids and signs voicing their opinions.

The order is keeping 140 school districts across the state from enforcing mask mandates.

District 181 opted to switch to an "emergency remote instruction day" while they figure out their next steps.

The case is being appealed by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and a request has been filed to stay the temporary restraining order.

But many Hinsdale residents told FOX 32 they are OK with the court order.

"I think it was the right decision. I think we have to have faith in what the courts trying to do," said one man who declined to give his name

Dr .Susan Nedza said she believes local communities should decide for themselves, but only after they are fully informed.

"I am an emergency physician," Nedza said. "We've had 900,000 people die from COVID and there are almost 100,000 children that have been hospitalized from it. I think we have the benefit of living in Hinsdale which has a highly vaccinated population where the risk is lower.

Nedza said she thinks more emphasis should be put on vaccination over masking.

"I think children over 5 should be vaccinated. That's the answer. There are vaccines available. It's safe it's gone through FDA approval and if we were to vaccinate our children we wouldn't be asking that question."

Hinsdale resident Christine Graves said she was "very glad to hear about [the court order] because I don't think that our students should be forced to wear masks in school. So I don't think it's appropriate."

In Hinsdale Monday evening, there is a meeting with the Board of Education to determine what to do next

The school district has told parents they will get their next notification after the meeting and before school starts tomorrow.