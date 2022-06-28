Illinois primary: Chicago voter turnout low this Election Day

While the number of ballots cast in Chicago is steadily increasing by the hour, voter turnout in still down this primary.

As of 3 p.m., just over 220,000 ballots in the city have been counted — that includes early voting and represents just 14.7 percent of citywide turnout.

At the Loop's supersite, voters say the process has been smooth and wait times are short.

Voter turnout has been picking up throughout the day, with more than 12,000 ballots cast between 2 and 3 p.m. in the city — compared to 4,000 cast in the 6 a.m. hour when polls first opened.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Polls are expected to be even busier after work hours. They are open until 7 p.m., and as long as you are in line by that time, you can still vote.

"Looking at today's numbers, it looks like slightly older voters are driving this turnout, 55 and up. Our lowest numbers right now are the youth vote, from 18 to 24. This is a little bit of a swap of what we saw in 2020. It is somewhat in line with what we see with gubernatorial primaries, but this is why we appreciate everybody getting out the word and letting people know that every election matters and every election you should vote in," said Max Beaver, Chicago Board of Elections Director of Public Information.

"I really feel that to have our voice be heard, we have to come out and vote because that's the only way we get to have our emotions, feelings, all of those things we see — we rally in the streets but don’t really come to the polls and get our voices heard," said voter Adam Walker.

If you haven't received your vote by mail ballot, you can vote in-person on Tuesday.

If you haven't mailed your vote by mail ballot, it must be postmarked by Tuesday.

You can also register on the spot — just bring two forms of identification.