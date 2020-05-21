Illinois processes 29,307 coronavirus tests in last 24 hours – the state's highest total to date

MOBILE APP USERS: Watch Fox 32 News on the go by clicking here

Illinois health officials on Thursday announced 2,268 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the state’s case total to more than 102,686.

There were also another 87 deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The statewide death toll is now at 4,607.

Within the past 24 hours in Illinois, laboratories have processed 29,307 virus tests -- the state's highest total to date. In total, the state has administered 672,020 tests.

The virus has been reported in at least 100 of the state's 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

On Wednesday, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said the state is seeing a decrease in the numbers of people hospitalized, people in the Intensive Care Unit, and people on ventilators associated with the virus.

Governor JB Pritzker also announced restaurants and bars in Illinois will be allowed to reopen earlier than expected, but with outdoor seating only.

Advertisement

In addition, he revealed that food stamp recipients across the state can begin purchasing groceries online using their SNAP Link card on June 2.

RELATED: CDC now says coronavirus 'does not spread easily' via contaminated surfaces

Last week, Governor Pritzker announced the virus positivity rate in Illinois continues to decline, as the state is on track to begin Phase 3 of his reopening plan by May 31.

The governor's five-phase plan, named Restore Illinois, is guided by public health metrics designed for reopening businesses, schools, and recreational activities in each phase.

RELATED: 'Restore Illinois': Pritzker reveals 5-phase plan to reopen state amid COVID-19 pandemic

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE