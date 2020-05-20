Illinois food stamp users can begin purchasing groceries online in June

article

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced Wednesday that food stamp recipients across the state can begin purchasing groceries online using their SNAP Link card next month.

Stores such as Amazon and Walmart have agreed to accept food stamps, and this will be a permanent feature going forward, even after the pandemic comes to an end, Pritzker said.

This online feature will begin June 2.

Pritzker also announced that restaurants and bars will be able to reopen earlier than expected, but with outdoor seating only.

The state case total for COVID-19 has surpassed 100,000.