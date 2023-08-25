Illinois public libraries to receive $27M for improvements, literacy programs

Libraries across Illinois are getting a boost for their literacy programs.

The Secretary of State and State Librarian Alexi Giannoulias awarded over $21 million in grants for library services throughout the state and $5.7 million for adult literacy programs.

The money will be used to help tutor kids and adults who can not read, to fund online catalogs and to train library staff.

"I cannot overstate just how valuable libraries are to the cultural and education welfare of the state," Giannoulias said. Whether you're an elementary school student searching for resources for a paper, a teenager finding your summer reading an adult seeking out medical information or just someone looking for a good book."

Another $50,000 will go to libraries in veterans homes in Chicago and Manteno, among others.