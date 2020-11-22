Illinois reports 10,012 new coronavirus cases, 76 deaths

article

Illinois health officials on Sunday reported more than 10,000 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, as well as 76 additional deaths.

In total, the state has had 656,298 cases of the virus and 11,506 deaths since the pandemic began.

In the past 24 hours, labs have processed 92,437 coronavirus tests.

As of Saturday night, 6,072 people were hospitalized across Illinois with the virus. Of those, 1,179 patients were in the ICU and 589 were on ventilators.

The seven-day statewide positivity rate currently stands at 11.3 percent.

On Friday, Tier 3 Mitigations went into effect across Illinois to curb the spread of the virus.