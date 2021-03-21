Illinois reports 1,431 new COVID-19 cases, 22 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,431 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 22 additional deaths, on Sunday.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,221,863 cases, including 21,081 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 70,102 specimens for a total of 19,629,022.

As of Saturday night, 1,132 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 236 patients were in the ICU and 97 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 14-20, 2021 is 2.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 14-20, 2021 is 2.8%.

On Saturday, 75,380 doses of the vaccine were administered in Illinois.