Illinois reports 1,484 new cases of COVID-19, 19 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,484 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 19 additional deaths, on Sunday.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,209,331 cases, including 20,943 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 65,028 specimens for a total of 19,131,098.

As of Saturday night, 1,141 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 238 patients were in the ICU and 94 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 7-13, 2021 is 2.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 7-13, 2021 is 2.6%.

On Saturday, 96,332 doses were administered in Illinois.