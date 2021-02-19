Illinois reports 2,219 coronavirus cases, 63 deaths

article

Public health officials on Friday announced another 2,219 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 63 additional deaths.

The cases were among 85,963 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate slightly increased to 2.8 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,170,902 cases and 20,192 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Thursday night, 1,596 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 366 needing intensive care and 190 on ventilators.