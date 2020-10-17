Illinois reports 3,629 new cases of COVID-19, 27 additional deaths
CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,629 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Saturday, including 27 additional deaths.
IDPH is reporting a total of 339,803 cases, including 9,192 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
The seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test is 5.2%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 77,489 specimens for a total of 6,696,257.
As of Friday night, 2,073 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 422 patients were in the ICU and 165 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.