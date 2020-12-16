Illinois reports 7,123 new COVID-19 cases, 146 more deaths

Illinois health officials Wednesday announced another 7,123 positive cases of COVID-19 and 146 additional deaths.

The new cases were among 93,278 tests sent to the Illinois Department of Public Health, slightly lowering the state’s positivity rate to 8.5% from 8.6%.

The state has now surpassed over 12 million reported COVID-19 tests, according to officials.

As of Tuesday night, 4,793 people in Illinois were hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 1,045 patients requiring intensive care and 590 on ventilators.

Since the start of the pandemic 870,600 people in Illinois have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. The state’s death toll now stands at 14,655.