Illinois reports 7,123 new COVID-19 cases, 146 more deaths

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Coronavirus in Chicago
CHICAGO - Illinois health officials Wednesday announced another 7,123 positive cases of COVID-19 and 146 additional deaths.

The new cases were among 93,278 tests sent to the Illinois Department of Public Health, slightly lowering the state’s positivity rate to 8.5% from 8.6%.

The state has now surpassed over 12 million reported COVID-19 tests, according to officials.

Pfizer vs. Moderna: Which coronavirus vaccine is more effective?

As Americans received their first coronavirus vaccine injections this week, the country awaits for the green light to be given to the Moderna vaccine. Now, Moderna is saying its vaccine has an added boost. Dr. David Zich weighs in.

As of Tuesday night, 4,793 people in Illinois were hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 1,045 patients requiring intensive care and 590 on ventilators.

Since the start of the pandemic 870,600 people in Illinois have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. The state’s death toll now stands at 14,655.

Vaccine rollout: What the days, weeks and months ahead look like

Dr. Julie Morita of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation talks about what the days, weeks, and months ahead are likely to look like as the rollout of Pfizer and Moderna's coronavirus vaccines begin.