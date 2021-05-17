Illinois reports 946 new cases of coronavirus, 6 more deaths

Illinois health officials on Monday said another 946 people tested positive for the coronavirus while another six people died from the disease.

Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Public Health said another 32,253 doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered on Sunday. The state has averaged about 61,275 inoculations per day in the last week.

Since the pandemic began, the state has confirmed 1,367,214 cases of coronavirus, including 22,445 deaths, health officials said.

Three of the latest deaths were located in Cook County.