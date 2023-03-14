Illinois SAFE-T Act: State supreme court hears arguments over elimination of cash bail

It's not quite judgment day for the cash bail portion of the Illinois SAFE-T Act, but the state supreme court is hearing arguments about whether the law is constitutional.

Some state's attorneys have filed a lawsuit over the act's elimination of cash bail.

At a hearing Tuesday morning in Springfield, Will County state's attorney James Glasgow argued against dropping cash bail, saying it could make the streets more dangerous.

"I wanted to join in the fight towards reforming bail. We realize that that’s an absolute requirement, but there are also situations where the courts have to have the ability to control in cases of violence," Glasgow said.

Advocates of the SAFE-T Act say it prevents poor people from languishing in jail just because they can't afford bail.

There's no word on when the supreme court will make its decision.