Illinois State Senate Primary Election Results 2026

Several Illinois State Senate seats are on the ballot in this year’s midterm elections.

Polls close across Illinois at 7 p.m. CT, with results expected shortly after.

2026 Illinois State Senate Primary Results

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Illinois Primary Election Results 2026

For full statewide coverage, view our Illinois primary election results 2026.

About the Illinois Senate primary races

The backstory:

Only a portion of state senate seats are on the ballot in a given election cycle. This year, 39 of the 59 seats are up for election.

Their terms are also staggered to reflect changes after redistricting. Over a decade, a senator would be elected to two four-year terms and a two-year term.

During the past term, Democrats held a 40-19 supermajority in the Senate.

What's next:

The general election is slated for Nov. 3.