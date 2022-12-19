Illinois state senator remembered as having a 'divine sense of humor'

An Illinois state senator was remembered Monday as a hard worker with a divine sense of humor.

Funeral services were held in Urbana for Sen. Scott Bennett, who represented Champaign and Vemillion counties.

Bennett was a key legislator in the passage of recent amendments to the SAFE-T Act.

The Democrat served in the General Assembly since 2015 and just won re-election.

"Scott was an incredibly effective lawmaker, in part because he infused humor into our lives while demonstrating the most enviable traits, like extraordinary integrity and radical compassion," said Gov. JB Pritzker.

Bennet died earlier this month at the age of 45 after complications of a brain tumor.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.