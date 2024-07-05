Illinois State Trooper hospitalized after being struck by car on I-94, driver cited

An Illinois State Trooper is hospitalized after being struck by an oncoming vehicle on I-94 while responding to a crash overnight.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Friday on I-94 near 75th Street.

The trooper was assisting a driver involved in a separate crash on the passenger's side of their vehicle and their squad car was parked with its emergency lights activated.

During the response, a Mercedes struck the driver's side of the crashed vehicle, causing it to hit the trooper, according to ISP.

The trooper was taken to the hospital and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Mercedes, 33-year-old Damaya Herriott, of Chicago, was uninjured in the wreck, according to ISP.

Police said she was cited for the Move Over Law - failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle, following too closely, improper lane usage and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Herriott is facing a fine between $250 up to $10,000 for a first offense of the Move Over Law and a possibility of a license suspension between six months and two years.

This is the sixteenth Move Over Law-related crash of the year that has resulted in injuries for eight troopers, according to ISP.