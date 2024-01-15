Illinois Tollway deploys Zero Weather Road Patrols amid dangerously cold temps

The Illinois Tollway is deploying Zero Weather Road Patrols this week to quickly locate and help drivers who become stranded as the state continues to see dangerously cold weather.

The Illinois Tollway activates Zero Weather Road Patrols whenever temperatures or sustained wind chills drop below zero degrees. This enhances the existing roadway assistance offered by the Illinois Tollway’s Highway Emergency Lane Patrol (H.E.L.P.) trucks and the Illinois State Police.

The 24-hour Zero Weather Road Patrols actively seek drivers stranded in disabled vehicles and promptly respond to calls received through *999 motorist assistance, Illinois Tollway dispatch or Illinois State Police.

"Safety is always our top priority and with drivers facing dangerously cold conditions, we are operating Zero Weather Road Patrols as an additional step to better protect and assist our customers," said Illinois Tollway Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse. "These around-the-clock patrols provide an extra margin of safety for our customers by enabling us to more quickly locate and aid drivers who need help while traveling on our roads."

The Illinois Tollway offered the following tips to motorists who are traveling during dangerously cold temperatures: