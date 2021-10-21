Illinois woman blessed with perks after winning Vienna Beef's 'Hot Dog Stand Challenge'

An Illinois woman has taken her love of hot dogs to a whole other level, and it is paying off.

Stephanie Esposito went to 367 Vienna Beef hot dog stands in five and a half weeks, which made her the winner of the company's "Hot Dog Stand Challenge."

Esposito says she decided to do it after her boyfriend made her aware of the challenge.

Initially, the couple was supposed to do it together, but she says she made it to 60 stands before he even made it to one.

"He thought it was just something cute," she said. "There's been nothing to do for 18-19 months, so I was like I’ll do this. This will take all my time."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The grand prize comes with many benefits, as Esposito will get to sit in box seats for Chicago Blackhawks, Wolves, Bulls, White Sox, Cubs and Sky games.

Advertisement

She will also get to see the Bears and tour the Vienna Beef Factory Store.