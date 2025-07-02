Expand / Collapse search

Illinoisians are crossing state lines to get July 4th fireworks

Published  July 2, 2025 4:49pm CDT
Indiana
As we get ready to celebrate the Fourth of July, people in Illinois who love fireworks are heading to other states to buy them.

The Brief

    • Krazy Kaplans Fireworks will get multiple truckloads from their warehouse a day to keep up with demand; the majority of the demand is coming from Illinois.
    • The most popular items are mortar tubes, aerial cakes, and – of course – sparklers.

What we know:

In Whiting, Ind., Krazy Kaplans Fireworks will get multiple truckloads from their warehouse a day to keep up with demand. The majority of customers come from Illinois. 

Joe Gill, who has worked at Krazy Kaplans for over a decade, said the most popular items are mortar tubes, aerial cakes, and – of course – sparklers.

"People spend hundreds, if not thousands of dollars on fireworks," Gill said. "They'll come through the line multiple times a day, picking stuff up, taking it to the car, dropping it off at home, coming back, loading up again."

According to Gill, the owner of Krazy Kaplans got a jump on purchasing for this year. Even though most of these products are imported from China, he managed to avoid price hikes for customers caused by tariffs. 

For a full list of fireworks shows, check out our guide here.
 

