Indiana boy's death ruled a homicide • Calumet Fisheries reopens • I-57 road rage shooting arrests

FRIDAY NEWS FLASH - The cause of death was released this week for a 10-year-old boy who died in April after police were called to a home in northwest Indiana for a ‘medical emergency.’

According to the St. Joseph County Coroner's Office, Dakota Stevens, of Valparaiso, died from mechanical asphyxia.

His death has been ruled a homicide.

Credit card skimmer found at suburban gas station: police

A credit card skimmer was found at a suburban gas station this week.

According to the Minooka Police Department, the device was found on Monday at the Pilot Travel Center at 301 Ridge Rd.

Authorities are urging customers who used Pump 21 at the gas station to be vigilant and keep track of their credit card and bank accounts.

If you notice any suspicious activity, contact your credit card company immediately, and call the Minooka non-emergency number at 815-467-2161 to file a police report.

Calumet Fisheries reopens months after closure due to fire

Calumet Fisheries, the popular seafood restaurant on Chicago's Southeast Side, will reopen its doors to the public Saturday.

Established in 1928, Calumet Fisheries was temporarily closed after an electrical fire in November.

The restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. from Sunday through Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. from Thursday through Saturday.

There is no indoor seating available and Calumet Fisheries is a cash-only business with an ATM inside.

Two arrests made in I-57 road rage shooting that left driver injured

Two men are behind bars following a recent road rage shooting on I-57 that left one driver injured.

Tayvon Green-Powe, 25, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, a Class X felony, in connection with the road rage shooting.

A second suspect, Kraig Payne, 25, was also arrested for his role in the incident and is charged with aggravated fleeing to elude, a Class 4 felony, and three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony, according to Illinois State Police.

Former DCFS worker handling AJ Freund case sentenced to 6 months in jail

A former investigator for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services who was found guilty of child endangerment in the death of 5-year-old AJ Freund was sentenced Thursday to six months in jail.

Judge George D. Strickland sentenced Carlos Acosta to half a year in the McHenry County jail and 30 months of probation.

Acosta must also make a $1,000 contribution to the McHenry County Children's Advocacy Center and perform 200 hours of public service.

What else we're watching today:

The Chicago White Sox take on the Boston Red Sox at home. Game starts at 7:10 p.m. The Chicago Cubs are away and will take on the Cincinnati Reds at 6:10 p.m.

The man charged with stabbing a woman near Union Station this week will be in court today.

First day of summer for CPS students

It's National Donut Day! Check out all the deals here.

NATIONAL: Woman comes forward to claim she's kid who vanished in 1985

A woman is claiming to be Cherrie Mahan, who infamously disappeared from a school bus stop as an 8-year-old girl nearly four decades ago.

Cherrie vanished after getting off her school bus about 50 feet from her Pennsylvania home on Feb. 22, 1985.

After 13 years of dead ends, Cherrie was declared legally dead in November 1998.