Indiana foster mom charged in 10-year-old boy's death arrested in Michigan

An Indiana foster mom wanted in the death of a 10-year-old boy was arrested in Michigan Saturday evening.

Jennifer Wilson, 48, was arrested at 8:18 p.m. on N Thompson Street, near Buffalo Street in New Buffalo on a charge of reckless homicide, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Office.

This comes after a warrant for her arrest was issued on Friday.

RELATED: Indiana foster mom charged in death of 10-year-old boy: sheriff

Her homicide charge stems from an incident on April 25, when authorities were called to a home in the 200 block of Falcon Way in Liberty Township for a "medical emergency."

When officers arrived, they found 10-year-old Dakota Stevens and transported him to an area hospital.

Stevens died two days later from "mechanical asphyxia," according to the St. Joseph County Coroner's Office.

His death was ruled a homicide and at the time of his death, Stevens was in foster care, officials said.

A deputy was able to track down Wilson after identifying her vehicle through a license plate reader, according to the sheriff's office.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.