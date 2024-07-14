Indiana foster mom charged in 10-year-old boy's death arrested in Michigan
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. - An Indiana foster mom wanted in the death of a 10-year-old boy was arrested in Michigan Saturday evening.
Jennifer Wilson, 48, was arrested at 8:18 p.m. on N Thompson Street, near Buffalo Street in New Buffalo on a charge of reckless homicide, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Office.
This comes after a warrant for her arrest was issued on Friday.
RELATED: Indiana foster mom charged in death of 10-year-old boy: sheriff
Her homicide charge stems from an incident on April 25, when authorities were called to a home in the 200 block of Falcon Way in Liberty Township for a "medical emergency."
When officers arrived, they found 10-year-old Dakota Stevens and transported him to an area hospital.
Stevens died two days later from "mechanical asphyxia," according to the St. Joseph County Coroner's Office.
His death was ruled a homicide and at the time of his death, Stevens was in foster care, officials said.
A deputy was able to track down Wilson after identifying her vehicle through a license plate reader, according to the sheriff's office.
This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.