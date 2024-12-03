Indiana residents could see sharp increase in electric bills

Residents in Indiana may soon see a sharp increase in their electric bills, with monthly costs expected to rise by an estimated $32 to $45.

NIPSCO is seeking approval for a 22% electric rate hike, which would further increase the already highest power costs in the state.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission is holding public hearings on the proposed rate increase Thursday in Gary and Hammond.

The hearings will take place at 12:30 p.m. at Hammond City Hall and at 5 p.m. at the Woodson Library Branch in Gary.