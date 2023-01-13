Lightfoot honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with interfaith breakfast

The Mayor’s interfaith breakfast honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebrates his work, the result of his legacy and goals for the future.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot greeted nearly a thousand guests at the Marriott in the South Loop.

"As a man of vision he challenged the nation to work toward freedom, liberty, and justice. He was the consciousness of our country," Lightfoot said.

Mayor Lightfoot gave the Champion of Freedom award to the family of Mamie Till-Mobley, whose 14-year-old son Emmett Till, was lynched in Mississippi in 1955.

Mamie Till Mobley became a civil rights activist until her death in 2003. Her cousin, Ollie Gordon accepted on Till-Mobley’s behalf. Choking back tears, she said the award was an honor.

"If only she could be here, to see the fruits of her labor. To see how she has touched the world, how her bravery to show the face of racism," Gordon said.

The keynote speaker was Mississippi’s U.S. Representative, Bennie G. Thompson, chair of the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the capitol.

He said Mississippi and Chicago have many ties and urged the city to unite to battle its problems.

"Chicago, what you desperately need is a dose of courage and common sense. Courage and common sense is a rare commodity these days," Thomspon said.

Mayor Lightfoot praised faith leaders for helping neighbors through the pandemic, living by the call to serve in the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

January 16 is recognized at MLK Day.