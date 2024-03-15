Irish pride on full display this St. Patrick's Day at Chief O'Neill's

It's the biggest weekend of the year at Chief O'Neills where all are invited "to eat, drink and be Irish."

Their annual Saint Patrick's Day Festival coincides with the pub's 25th anniversary this year. It kicks off Friday afternoon with a fish fry featuring all-you-care-to-eat fish and chips.

Chef O'Neill's owner Siobhan McKinney said you can expect fun, great food and live performances straight through Sunday evening.

On Saturday, the Avondale St. Patrick's Day Parade, sponsored by Chief O'Neill's, steps off at 10 a.m. on Elston Avenue. Weekend highlights include a variety of Irish dancers, the Emerald Society Pipe Band and a long list of musicians that can be found at their website.

The decorations are over the top and a tented beer garden has been set up for the overflow from the restaurant and enclosed patio.

McKinney said there will be plenty of traditional Irish fare from corned beef and cabbage to bangers and mash and shepherd's pie.

Reservations are not required, but you may find lines at the door. There is a $10 cover charge that starts at noon on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday.