Illinois teen Isabella Coleman-Sullivan looks to shine at Miss Amazing Summit

In this morning’s Good News Guarantee, the Miss Amazing National Summit is taking place this weekend in Rosemont.

The program shines a spotlight on women with disabilities who go tot extraordinary lengths to help their communities.

Isabella Coleman-Sullivan is the Illinois Miss Teen Amazing. She uses an assisted device to speak and showcase her abilities.

"Taylor Swift sings 'If I were a man, I'd be the man.' I'm not a man but a woman standing on stage showing what she can do," Isabella said on stage during the state competition in February.

"The first year she did it, she ran across the stage. She wasn't able to do it. So every year she builds upon it... She really strives with building her confidence," said her mom, Irene.

During her 10 years of competition, Isabella has built lasting friendships and showcased what it’s like to live with autism.

"A queen doesn't always have to be smiley. They can sometimes be emotional and vulnerable and that's okay," Irene said. "So she has that aspect about her and that's amazing."

Isabella has chosen to use her platform to help others, collecting over 7,200 items for local food pantries over the last decade. She won the state organization’s first ever IMPACT Award for her contributions.

"I'm very happy to live in the community and help other communities. All words matter. All people matter. And what you can do matters. Don't be afraid, just do," Isabella said.

Isabella is fundraising to attend this weekend’s competition and is close to meeting her goal. You can find her fundraising page here.