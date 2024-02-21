Israeli war survivors share experiences with students in Chicago suburb

Four survivors who were at different locations when the war in Israel started visited Chicago's suburbs to share their experiences on Wednesday.

Three Hebrew classes at Stevenson High School had the opportunity to hear from survivors of the October 7th Hamas attack on Israel.

One of the four survivors, Galit Mutzarfi, 26, was attending the Nova Music Festival when the attack occurred. She described lying on the ground as rockets exploded around her.

Mutzarfi and her boyfriend tried to flee in their car but were forced to escape on foot, running for about six hours in the fields without water. Eventually, they found shelter with an Israeli family in a rural town.

"They just opened the door, gave us everything we needed. They had two children, and we stayed at their house," Mutzarfi said.

Mutzarfi remained in hiding for days until she was rescued.